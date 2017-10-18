Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Alan Johnson forced a motorist to swerve out of the way near a zebra crossing

A drug dealer caught throwing a tennis ball-sized package of heroin out of his car during a 100mph police chase has been jailed.

Alan Johnson sped away from officers and threw the drugs out of the vehicle's window in Exeter in August 2016.

The parcel weighed 24 grams and had a street value of £3,100, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Johnson, of Foxhayes Road, Exeter, was jailed for two years, six months.

He was also banned from driving for a year after admitting dangerous driving. He was found guilty of possession of heroin with intent to supply in September.

Heroin addict

The court heard the 60-year-old grandfather had been stopped by officers who wanted to check his vehicle.

He drove off, reaching speeds of 100mph and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The court heard a motorist coming in the opposite direction had to swerve out of the way when Johnson overtook another car on a zebra crossing.

The married father-of-three was chased by police for several minutes but the pursuit was abandoned when it became unsafe.

Officers went back to pick up the package of drugs from the roadside.

Emily Cook, defending, said Johnson had been a heroin addict for 34 years.

Jailing the defendant, Judge Erik Salomonsen said "fortunately" no-one was injured in the chase.