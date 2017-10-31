From the section

Image copyright Chudleigh Town Council Image caption Hellier-Laing is due before Exeter Crown Court on 30 November

A senior councillor has been charged with attempted murder.

Douglas Hellier-Laing, 67, a cabinet member of the Conservative-led council in Teignbridge, Devon, was charged after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Clifford Street, Chudleigh, on Sunday amid reports of concern for the woman's welfare.

Mr Hellier-Laing did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 November.

Mr Hellier-Laing is the council's portfolio holder for the economy and tourism.