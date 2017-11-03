Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The sheep left muck over the house before leaving through the front porch (from Fortitude Press)

Imagine coming home to find a flock of sheep in your kitchen? That is what happened to farmer Rosalyn Edwards.

Her overzealous sheepdog pup Rocky guided a flock of sheep from their pen right into her kitchen.

The seven-month-old border collie took advantage of an open gate to lead nine sheep directly through the back door of his owners' home.

Mrs Edwards said: "It was funny at the time, but then there was quite a lot of wee, poo and mud everywhere."

She posted a video filmed by her children to Facebook, showing the sheep in her kitchen.

Image copyright Fortitude Press Image caption The sheep caused havoc in the house before leaving through the front porch

She said: "I was in the kitchen and heard a noise. I turned around and the sheep were just standing there. There were about nine of them.

"I took the children into another room and then tried to guide the sheep out. They went right around from the kitchen and left again through the porch."

Mrs Edwards says the flock took a good look around the house before finally leaving at the front of the house.

Image copyright Fortitude Press Image caption Rocky guided a flock from the pen into the kitchen

Despite the mess she said it was funny, in part because of the eager little sheepdog's efforts.

She said: "Rocky did look quite pleased with himself, but he's going to need more training.

"He brought a whole new meaning to 'bringing the sheep home'."