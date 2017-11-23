Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Daniel Forsythe has a long criminal record, including an earlier racially aggravated incident

A racist attacker who broke a police officer's leg and shouted racist abuse at her has been jailed.

Daniel Forsythe, 32, broke PC Safia Finlow's lower leg as he fought five officers in Paignton, Devon.

The case drew wide publicity and sparked a Parliamentary debate after PC Finlow shared a picture of herself in plaster.

Forsythe was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for a total of two years and five months.

In sentencing, Judge Geoffrey Mercer said any assault on a serving police officer was a serious matter.

'Deeply offensive remarks'

"You were arrested perfectly properly but lashed out with your feet against this one officer who was sent backwards and sustained a broken leg, from which she is still suffering.

"It is made more serious because of the injury to her and because of the deeply offensive racial remarks you made when you did it," he added.

PC Safia Finlow still suffers as a result of her injury, the judge said

PC Finlow's leg fracture was only diagnosed when she went to hospital following the incident in November.

The officer posted a picture of her injuries on social media after the incident, using the hashtag #protecttheprotectors, which has been used by emergency workers in a similar position.

Amy Edinborough, prosecuting, said Forsythe swore at the officer told her to go "back to her own country". He also directed offensive language at other female officers, she said.

Brian Fitzherbert, defending, said Forsythe reacted violently because he suffers from deep vein thrombosis and was in excruciating pain while being held on the ground.

Forsythe admitted racially aggravated assault causing grievous bodily harm, breaking a restraining order and assault by beating of a PCSO.