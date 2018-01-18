Image caption The man from Ilfracombe has "potentially life-threatening injuries"

A man has been critically injured after being hit by an ambulance, Devon and Cornwall Police have said.

Officers said the 40-year-old was walking on the southbound carriageway of the A361 at Tiverton, Devon, when the crash happened at about 01:20 GMT.

The man, from Ilfracombe, suffered potentially life-threatening chest and head injuries, police said.

South West Ambulance Service said the vehicle was responding to a call and there was no patient on board.

It added that another ambulance was dispatched to attend the original call and it could not comment further "as an investigation is under way".

The ambulance driver and passenger were uninjured.

The road was shut for about four hours while officers attended. The force is appealing for witnesses.