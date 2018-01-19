Image copyright Google Image caption Dignitaries were visiting Torquay Town Hall when the homeless charity was asked to close early

A homeless charity says it was asked to close early to avoid embarrassing dignitaries visiting the nearby town hall.

A Torbay councillor made the request to Humanity Torbay, the charity's Ellie Waugh said.

The charity received two similar requests in the last month to remove the homeless.

Torbay Council said it takes its responsibility towards the vulnerable in the community "very seriously".

More on this story and others from Devon

"We were told the council had some important visitors and they did not want to see the homeless," said Ms Waugh.

'Astounded'

The request came from a councillor who Ms Waugh has declined to name.

It happened in September, but Ms Waugh has only just spoken out about it

She said the charity complied because "we had only been there for a couple of months and we did not want to fall foul of the council".

She added: "We were astounded, but we wouldn't do it again."

The charity regularly gets between 60 and 100 people outside its premises, she said.

It is "regularly" asked by council officials and councillors to remove homeless people, Ms Waugh said.

"They moan about us all the time."

"But we are looking after the homeless," she said.

"That is is the nature of a charity like ours. What are we supposed to do?"

Torbay Council said that it works with a range of organisations to address homelessness in the area.

It said it carries out "a range of activities" to help the homeless, including providing places for them to sleep and offering support and advice.