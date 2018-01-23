Devon

Driver caught with shed balanced on car in Newton Abbot

  • 23 January 2018
shed on car roof Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption Police said the shed was held in place "with a single rope"

A motorist has been caught by police driving with a shed balanced on a car roof.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the car was spotted driving in Newton Abbot town centre on Saturday with the shed held in place "with a single rope and no roof rack".

Sgt Olly Tayler tweeted that it "could have ended far worse than a ticket for an insecure load".

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Sgt Tayler tweeted that he "didn't quite believe" what he had seen, and added: "If you're carrying a load on your vehicle please make sure it's secure."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption The motorist was caught by police driving through Newton Abbot

