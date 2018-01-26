Image copyright MARK PASSMORE/APEX Image caption Nobody was injured in the crash in Tiverton

A car crashed through a shop window after the handbrake failed.

The empty Audi A3 was left wedged in the building in Tiverton, Devon, on Thursday evening.

Nobody was injured in the crash which happened when the car careered down Angel Hill and went over a bollard before crashing into the disused shop.

Firefighters, police and a structural engineer attended as there were concerns a gas main in the building may have become damaged in the crash.

The car has since been removed from the shop.

Image copyright MARK PASSMORE/APEX Image caption Firefighters attended as there were concerns a gas main may have become damaged in the crash