Image caption The head of Torquay's Chamber of Commerce said homeless people are impacting local businesses

The head of a Chamber of Commerce has said a homeless charity should relocate before the local town is "doomed".

Susie Colley said Humanity Torbay's work in Torquay was "increasing problems".

She added that traders believe the scheme has led to a rise in rough sleepers, which was having an impact on local businesses.

Humanity Torbay founder, Ellie Waugh, said it was like "social cleansing".

More on this and other stories in Devon and Cornwall

In her email to organisations across Torbay, including local MPs, Ms Colley stated that there had been a "10% increase" in those looking for food and accommodation as well as begging and rough sleeping since Ms Waugh "set up her 'soup kitchen'".

She also said takings were down in local shops with one having to close twice because of rough sleepers "intimidating shoppers and the staff".

"I am sure her motives are very laudable but her actions are increasing the problems in the town," she added.

Ms Waugh said that Ms Colley's comments had "shocked and appalled" her.

"We are not a soup kitchen, we are a registered charity. We help everybody. Our motto and our constitution is that we are a charity for vulnerable and homeless people.

"We are seeing 300 people to 450 people a week. Last week we actually had over 500 people in. We have not encouraged people to sleep rough."

Ms Colley suggested that the charity move out of the town and that the police presence in the area should be increased or it "will be the end of Torquay".