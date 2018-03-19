Image copyright Richard White/Twitter Image caption The couple became stranded on the way to their honeymoon

A newly-married couple had to spend their wedding night at a rest centre after getting trapped in the snow.

Sara and John Lund were among 82 people who got stuck on the A30 in Devon on Sunday night.

The newlyweds were forced to stay at Okehampton College on the north side of Dartmoor.

Sara Lund said: "Sleeping on the floor with a medical blanket and a few coats - it hasn't been the most romantic night at all."

The couple had been on their way from their reception just outside Bristol to their honeymoon in Watergate Bay, Cornwall, but could not drive any further after hitting treacherous weather conditions in Devon.

A 64-mile stretch of the main road between Bodmin, Cornwall, and the M5 at Exeter was closed after poor weather led to a number of accidents.

More on this story and others in Devon and Cornwall

Mrs Lund said they were lucky to make it to the rest centre but would never forget their wedding night.

"I think we were one of the lucky ones," she said.

"I think quite a few other people were stranded in their cars. We were lucky that we managed to get off the road and into Okehampton College.

Image copyright Sgt Dave Thubron/Twitter Image caption Drivers are being asked to avoid the Lynton Cross to Mullacott Cross area of North Devon because of drifting snow

"There are a lot of people doing a lot of work and food being provided. At least it's warm and we're inside."

Sara said morale was high but it had not been the most intimate start to their married life together.

Devon and Cornwall Police are urging people to delay any travel until mid-morning at the earliest, because heavy snow overnight has left many roads impassable.

The A30 has now reopened between Exeter and Bodmin.