Image caption Those responsible were claimed to be members of the Bracton Law Society

A university is investigating claims of racism among law society members.

University of Exeter made the announcement after screenshots of "vile, deplorable" racist comments from a private students' WhatsApp group were shared on social media.

The student who revealed the comments said he had reported it to university bosses and the students' union, Exeter Guild.

The university tweeted "we unreservedly condemn any act of racism".

It went on: "Incidents of this nature should not, and will not, be tolerated and we are committed to eradicating any form of discrimination or harassment, wherever it may appear."

.@ExeterGuild are investigating allegations regarding conduct of society leaders. We cannot comment until the investigation concludes. Where members have broken the code of conduct we will take action, referring to University disciplinary processes where necessary. (2/2) — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) March 19, 2018

The Brackton Law Society said it "has taken the decision to remove those involved from committee... and indefinitely ban all those involved from the Society".