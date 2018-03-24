Two police officers were injured when a van they tried to pull over reversed into their police car.

The Devon and Cornwall officers tried to stop the white Vauxhall Astra Van between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate, near Okehampton, on Friday night.

As the police car stopped behind the van, the driver "reversed at speed", damaging the vehicles and leaving the officers with minor injuries.

The van drove away with a broken windscreen and a missing number plate.

The van was last seen in the Northlew areas and officers said they wanted to speak to the occupants of a blue Peugeot 306 who drove past the incident.

The two officers in the car were able to continue with their shift, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.