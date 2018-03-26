Image caption The new rules which only apply to drivers of Hackney cabs, also includes a ban on hooded tops and tracksuits

Hackney-cab drivers in Plymouth have been banned from wearing jeans.

A meeting of the city council rubber-stamped new rules, which were approved by the cabinet last month.

The dress code is less restrictive than one originally proposed, but will still include a ban on denim trousers, open sandals and T-shirts.

Each driver must also attend an ambassador course as well as complete a spoken English test and a safeguarding workshop before April 2019.

Tracksuits and hooded jumpers will also be banned.

The new dress code, which applies to Hackney carriage drivers only, says "as a minimum standard" drivers should wear:

Collared shirt, collared polo shirt or collared blouse which has a full body and short or long sleeves

Smart long-legged trousers (no denim), knee-length tailored shorts, knee-length skirt or dress

Footwear for all drivers shall fit around the heel of the foot

Drivers will also be banned from using e-cigarettes while they have passengers on board.

Image copyright Plymouth City Council Image caption Plans to include Plymouth City Council branding on cabs were not included in the taxi licensing policy changes

The new guidance says: "In order to maintain a pleasant environment for all passengers, the use of e-cigarettes or similar devices within the vehicle is prohibited while driving with a passenger."

Additionally, taxi drivers could have their licence reviewed if they accumulate 12 penalty points or more within a rolling period of 36 months.

Hackney driver Kevin Mann said he totally agreed with the spoken English test and most of the dress code.

"Driving in flip-flops is absolutely ridiculous and I agree with the ban on hoodies," he said.

"I'm not so sure with the ban on jeans - if the taxi breaks down or you've got to change a tyre you could ruin a good pair of trousers.

"All in all, though, I think it's okay."