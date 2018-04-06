Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found injured at the bottom of the cliffs at the Valley of the Rocks

An 11-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliffs in north Devon.

Emergency services, including the Lynmouth and Ilfracombe coastguard, two lifeboats and the police, were called to the Valley of the Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 BST on Thursday evening.

The boy, who had a double fracture of the fibia, was found at the bottom of the cliffs and winched up.

He was taken to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.