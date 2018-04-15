Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened outside South Reed Farm

A driver has died in a crash outside a farm in Devon, police have said.

Officers were called by ambulance crews at 01:43 BST to a road outside South Reed Farm in Bratton Clovelly on Sunday.

Injuries to the driver of a Ford Ranger "proved fatal at the scene" police said, and a "full investigation" was completed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

A police spokesman added: "Weather at the time of this incident was good with clear visibility."