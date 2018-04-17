Image copyright Emma Clements Image caption Electricity to the unit was switched off by Western Power as a precaution

Minor operations were carried out by mobile phone torchlight when a hospital's electricity was knocked out by a fire.

A BBC staff member was having a leg procedure at Torbay Hospital at about 14:30 BST when the power was lost.

The fire in a generator room at the hospital's John Parkes Unit has now been put out.

A spokeswoman said no appointments had been cancelled but non-essential IT systems were switched off.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were sent to a unit shared with South Devon College.

A spokeswoman said outpatient appointments, which were due to take place at Torbay Hospital's annexe site, were being temporarily moved to the main hospital site and a small number were being rescheduled.