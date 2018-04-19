Image copyright Kerry family Image caption Leah Kerry died in Torbay Hospital after a £30 drugs deal went tragically wrong

A 15-year-old schoolgirl celebrating the start of the summer holidays died from an ecstasy overdose, an inquest heard.

Leah Kerry, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, had returned to her old home in Torbay, Devon, to meet friends last July.

She took three so-called Netflix tablets she bought from a local dealer who was later jailed.

A pathologist said Leah died from MDMA toxicity and a coroner "sadly concluded" her death was drug related.

South Devon coroner Ian Arrow said the drugs caused a seizure and Leah fitted.

'Love you, bye'

He said he hoped the inquest in Torquay would "alert young people, in particularly youngsters, about the dangers of taking drugs in the first place and taking excessive drugs".

He was told Leah's mother Sarah Forbear had given her £20 for food and a train fare home when she dropped her off in Newton Abbot, Devon, on 15 July.

Ms Forbear said her daughter was excited to see her old friends having moved to Salisbury and her parting words to her mum were "Love you, bye".

She was woken up at 03:00 the next day and told her daughter was in Torbay Hospital having taken an overdose. Leah was confirmed dead at 06:00.

She had taken three tablets and her friends shared a fourth, a court heard when her supplier was jailed last year.

Jacob Khanlarian, 20, from Newton Abbot, admitted supplying four ecstasy tablets, or MDMA, which he had sold to the group for £30.

Pathologist Dr Deborah Cook said low levels of ketamine and cocaine were also in her system as well as the ecstasy.