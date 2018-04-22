Image copyright The National Museum of the Royal Navy Image caption Lieutenant Richard Sandford died 12 days after the armistice was signed on 11 November 1918

A man who won the Victoria Cross (VC) for leading a daring naval raid during World War One is to be commemorated on the centenary of the event.

Lt Richard Sandford, from Exmouth, Devon, blew up his submarine at the entrance to Zeebrugge port in 1918, in order to block German U-boats.

After the raid he and his crew escaped in a rowing boat before being rescued.

The flagstone honouring his heroics will be laid in his hometown during a dedication service later.

Lt Sandford's operation was part of the Zeebrugge Raid on 22 and 23 April 1918, which was an attempt by the Royal Navy to block off the Belgian port to German vessels and therefore keep them out of the English Channel.

Image copyright Submariners Association Image caption Lt Sandford sailed to Belgium with a volunteer crew of four

Zeebrugge Raid 1918

Image copyright Imperial War Museum Image caption A battery gun at the entrance to the pier at Zeebrugge

Zeebrugge was an outlet for German U-boats and destroyers into the English Channel

The British plan involved sinking three old cruisers in the canal channel to block it

The three boats would have to pass the harbour mole (pier) with a battery at the end, before being scuttled

The mole was stormed but the battery remained in place

Two of the ships were sunk in place, but the Germans soon managed to make a new channel around them

Eleven men were awarded the Victoria Cross for their role in the raid

Source: BBC History

Aged 26, he was a lieutenant commanding an HM Submarine C3 - one of two old submarines filled with explosives were to be used to blow up the viaduct connecting the mole - a large solid structure serving as a pier - to the shore.

As part of the same operation, 200 Royal Marines were to be landed in an attempt to destroy German gun positions.

However, the first submarine did not make it to Belgium in time and the marines suffered heavy casualties after coming under fire.

Image copyright Submariners Association Image caption A blue plaque hangs on the wall of the house in Exmouth where Lt Sandford's mother lived

Lt Sandford's VC citation revealed he managed to place his submarine beneath the viaduct which connected the mole with the shore, before laying his fuse and abandoning ship.

The Victoria Cross dedication service is part of the World War One centenary commemoration campaign to honour VC recipients.

Members of Lt Sandford's family will attend the ceremony, led by United States Navy Chaplain the Rev Mike Beasley.

His VC, which is displayed at the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, was one of 628 handed out during and after World War One.