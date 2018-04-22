Firefighters tackle 'two-mile long' Dartmoor gorse fire
- 22 April 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a "two-mile long" gorse fire in Devon, a fire service has said.
People were urged to avoid Watern Tor on Dartmoor while the blaze was brought under control.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) in Exeter was called to assist Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service at 13:00 BST.
Residents said smoke could be "seen for miles" but there was "no threat" to the public, the NPAS said.