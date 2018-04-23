Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Andrew Allen had stopped his 30 tonne lorry on the A38 in Devon near Chudleigh

A former Wales rugby international has admitted driving a lorry hours after drinking a bottle of vodka.

Andrew Allen, 51, from Newport, has been jailed for 16 weeks after being arrested on a dual carriageway in Devon for "veering across the road".

A police officer found him in a lay-by just before 15:00 BST on Saturday and said "he was so drunk he was unable to walk".

Allen played as a second row for Wales, gaining three caps in 1990.

He was also disqualified from driving for 164 weeks and ordered to pay the court £115.

His solicitor Andrea Parsons said he had been suffering from mental health issues, and his wife said they had "come to a head more recently".

He described it as a "foolish" decision to go to work as he could have gone off sick.

Read more on BBC Devon & Cornwall Local Live

Mr Allen was reported to police after a car driver saw the truck swerve towards the centre of the dual carriageway as she, and other drivers, tried to overtake.

A traffic officer said he had to help Mr Allen to his police car and that his breath test was an "extraordinarily high reading".

Andrew Allen told officers he had drunk a whole bottle of vodka between 22:00 BST on Friday, finishing it at 03:00 BST the following morning.

He works as an agency driver and was delivering for Tesco on Saturday when he drove down the M4, south down the M5 and then onto the A38 when he stopped.

Tesco has been approached for a comment.

Ms Parsons said it was a "very difficult case" and that Mr Allen was "distraught, remorseful and mindful it could have been much worse".

She disputed that he was "too drunk to walk" saying there could have been other illnesses which could have affected him.