Thomas Orchard custody death: Police force charged
- 24 April 2018
A police force has been charged over the death of a man in custody.
Thomas Orchard, 32, who had schizophrenia, died in hospital a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest at an Exeter police station in 2012.
The office of the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been charged with exposing a non-employee to a risk to health or safety.
Prosecutors decided not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges against the force.