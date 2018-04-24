Devon

Thomas Orchard custody death: Police force charged

  • 24 April 2018
Thomas Orchard Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption Thomas Orchard was found unconscious in a cell and later died in hospital

A police force has been charged over the death of a man in custody.

Thomas Orchard, 32, who had schizophrenia, died in hospital a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest at an Exeter police station in 2012.

The office of the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been charged with exposing a non-employee to a risk to health or safety.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges against the force.

