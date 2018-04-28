Image copyright Oz's Pizza and Kebab House Image caption Nobody was hurt in the incident but the ticket machine has been decommissioned

A fast food delivery vehicle ended up on top of a parking meter, after the driver "lost control while reversing".

Oz's Pizza and Kebab House in Dawlish, Devon, said on Facebook its spare delivery vehicle had been involved in an accident on Friday evening.

"We are pleased to confirm (with the exception of the driver who sustained extensive bruising to his ego) nobody was hurt in this incident," it said.

The driver said he was "immensely grateful the car had not hit anyone".

The statement explained: "The driver (who had almost completed work-based trial and training) lost control of the automatic vehicle whilst reversing and was subsequently forced to leave the car parked on top of a parking ticket machine."

Image copyright Oz's Pizza and Kebab House Image caption Police officers attended and the car has been moved

The owner of the shop, Oz Dogantekin, said Devon and Cornwall police officers attended and dealt swiftly with the incident.

The car has been moved but "regrettably, the ticket machine involved sustained extensive damage and has been decommissioned", he added.