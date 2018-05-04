Image caption New Labour leader of Plymouth City Council Tudor Evans said the victory it was "a triumph for voters".

Labour has taken control of Plymouth City Council from the Conservatives, gaining four seats.

Tudor Evans, the council's new Labour leader, said voters had returned the party to power at "the first opportunity".

Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, Johnny Mercer blamed the loss on the government's handling of defence.

In Exeter, the only other Devon election, Labour held on to the council winning 10 of the 13 seats contested.

Labour have 29 councillors in Exeter, the Conservatives have eight, Liberal Democrats and Greens each have one.

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter said his party should have had a better result in local elections across England.

He said: "Labour at this stage in a parliament with a totally incompetent government making a Horlick's of Brexit should be doing much better.

"The party certainly will need to reflect as we need to be doing very very well at this stage of parliament to have any hope of winning a general election."

Labour now have 31 councillors in Plymouth, the Conservatives have 26 and UKIP have none.

The Conservatives took control of the council in an alliance with UKIP in 2016. There were no elections in 2017.

Defence was 'biggest factor'

Describing Labour's win as a "triumph for voters" Mr Evans said: "The first opportunity they had to vote back in their Labour council they did. They've put that trust in us once again."

Ian Bowyer, the outgoing Conservative leader of Plymouth city council said they fought the campaign on a positive message.

Mr Mercer said: "I think across the country, clearly, it's not been a good night for Labour, but certainly challenging down here."

The MP said on the doorstep voters believed the military was reducing under the Conservative government.

"It's pretty clear to me the biggest factor in this city is defence," he said. "It always has been."