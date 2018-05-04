Teenager from Devon admits raping girl, 6, and boy, 8
A boy has admitting raping two children aged six and eight when he was 13.
The youth, now 17, pleaded guilty to six charges against the children - a girl and a boy - between 2013 and 2014.
He admitted two charges of rape, two counts of sexual assault on children under 13 and two charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The boy sat between his parents at the youth court hearing in Newton Abbot, Devon.
The defendant, who cannot be named, is a schoolboy from Devon preparing to sit exams.
District Judge Diana Baker asked for a report to be prepared before sentencing him in July.
But she warned him that he potentially faced being locked up in a Young Offenders' Institute.
He was released on conditional bail.