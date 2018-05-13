Image caption The self-sufficient teams of six must carry all they need to complete their chosen route and camp overnight

More than 2,000 young people have taken part in this year's Ten Tors Challenge.

Organised by the British Army, teams of six trek to 10 specific tors across Dartmoor, covering 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km) over two days.

In 2007 the event was abandoned due to torrential rain, while the following year some teenagers dropped out with heat stroke.

The event also includes the one-day Jubilee Challenge, designed for young people with special needs.

Image copyright @Tentors Image caption After a night on the moor under canvas, the first team to cross the finish line on Sunday morning was Torbay Scouts

More than 300 young people with physical and or educational needs took part on Saturday in one of four Jubilee routes, ranging from just under eight miles (12km) on a road suitable for wheelchairs to a 15-mile (24km) cross-country route on the north of the moor.

Student Kieran Tucker said taking part in Ten Tors was "good to have on your CV".

"I think if you can complete it, it's really quite special," he added.

The first group across the main finish line on Sunday morning was Torbay Scouts.

In 2007, 14-year-old Charlotte Shaw a Bideford school pupil training for the challenge fell into a swollen brook and drowned.