Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Peter Mason lost his wife Valerie to motor neurone disease three months before his murder

A homeless woman who stabbed a pensioner 13 times has been jailed for life for his murder.

Stacey Stripp, 29, attacked Peter Mason with two knives at his Devon flat after he paid her for sex last November.

The 71-year-old had tried to lock himself in his bathroom to try to get away from her but bled to death.

A jury at Exeter Crown Court took 40 minutes to convict Stripp of murder before she was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 16 years.

Prosecutor Simon Laws QC told the court that Mr Mason had been trying to get away from the attack and neighbours heard him shouting "stop it, stop it, stop it".

He was stabbed in the chest, abdomen, back and neck during the attack and a pathologist said some blows required "severe force".

Mr Laws said Mr Mason had probably been expecting sex and that may have been the trigger.

He said: "He is looking for sex with her and he is paying her for it."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Partially naked photos Peter Mason had taken of Stacey Stripp in sexualised poses were found at the flat

Exeter Crown Court heard Stripp was high on drink and drugs at the time of the murder.

She had taken crack cocaine and drunk half a bottle of whiskey after Mr Mason paid for her drugs.

Defending Stripp, Ms Philippa McAtasney QC admitted her client was "uncouth" and "ravaged" by her lifestyle.

Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Mason was found dead in his dressing gown with a pink sex toy in the pocket

Stripp was arrested an hour after the attack with blood still on her body.

Summing up the case, Mrs Justice May told Stripp that her victim must have been "utterly terrified".

The judge said Mr Mason was "lonely" after his wife's death three months earlier and "he wanted female companionship and Stripp was selling sex to feed her habits".