A barn fire in Dorset from which a number a calves had to be rescued was an arson attack, police confirmed.

They said the building along Chilfrome Lane in Maiden Newton was deliberately set alight on Sunday evening.

Livestock food stored in the barn was also destroyed and the cost of the damage is thought to be about £10,000.

Officers appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious or unusual activity in the lane area during the weekend to get in touch.

Pc Matthew Such, of Dorset Police, said: "This was clearly a very dangerous fire.

"Fortunately, no-one was hurt as result of this malicious ignition - nor were any of the animals injured."