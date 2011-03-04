More than 60 sheep, worth up to £10,000, have been stolen from a farm in Dorset.

Thieves are thought to have herded the 66 ewes on to a trailer from a flock at the Merley Hall Farm in the Ashington area, before driving them away.

Police believe the thieves have previous experience of livestock as moving large numbers of sheep into a trailer is a "challenging task".

The animals were marked with yellow tags that read "UK 341825".

It is thought the sheep were stolen some time between 1200 GMT on 15 January and 1400 GMT on 28 February, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Dorset Police.