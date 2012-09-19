A man has been electrocuted on a railway line in Dorset.

The man came into contact with the electrified rail at Christchurch railway station after he was "seen to make off", Dorset Police said.

Officers went to the station on Monday night after reports that a man was near the lines.

Medics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as non-suspicious, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Power switched off

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Police attended and the man was seen to make off - a short time later the body of a man was found on the railway line.

"In accordance with protocol, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC)."

BTP said the man is thought to have been aged in his 20s and from the Christchurch area.

A BTP spokeswoman said: "Power to the line was switched off following the incident causing one train to be stranded between Pokesdown and Christchurch stations.

"All 16 passengers were safely de-trained and taken to their onward destinations via alternative transport."