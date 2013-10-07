Pheasant-chasing dog in Lyme Regis ravine rescue

A pheasant-chasing dog was rescued after spending the night trapped down a 40ft (12m) ravine in Dorset.

The collie, called Poppy, ran after the game bird but ended up falling into the deep gully in Lyme Regis.

A coastguard rescue team started a search late on Saturday afternoon but had to call it off in fading light.

They reassembled on Sunday and a rescuer was lowered down to save Poppy. She was reunited with her owners, who were on holiday in the area.

Watch manager Maddy Davey, at Portland Coastguard, said: "Happily this animal has been very fortunate to survive the fall.

"The best advice we can offer to dog owners walking at the coast is to always keep your dog on a lead near sheer drops or where you are unsure of the terrain ahead."