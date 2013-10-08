Passengers escape Dorset bus fire on A354

About 30 passengers were evacuated from a burning bus in Dorset after the driver noticed the engine was on fire.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service paid tribute to the "quick thinking" driver who got all the passengers off the bus and dialled 999 at 11:07 BST.

Two crews attended the fire on the A354 at Upwey. No-one was hurt and the passengers were transferred to a replacement bus.

The fire caused "minimal damage" to the bus, the fire service said.