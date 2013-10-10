Dorset

Driver dies after crashing into wall in Bournemouth

A man has died after his 4x4 crashed into a wall in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said the Jeep left the A35 St Pauls Road on the northbound carriageway near the Asda supermarket just before 06:00 BST.

The man was taken to Bournemouth Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The A35, Wellington Road and Southcote Road leading to the roundabout were closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

