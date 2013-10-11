Weymouth and Portland sailing school at Olympic centre to close

Image caption It is hoped a new company can be found to take over the sailing school

A sailing school based at the Dorset centre which hosted the London 2012 sailing events is to shut.

SailLaser at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) will close at the end of December.

A statement from LaserPerformance, the company behind the sailing school, said it would "honour all obligations to its customers until the closing date".

The WPNSA said it was in preliminary discussions with several potential replacement operators.

The school opened five years ago with the aim of providing local residents with access to sailboats and sailing lessons, regardless of their age, physical ability or economic status.

LaserPerformance, the operator of SailLaser centres, said it was restructuring its global businesses.

The company said it had opened new schools in northern Italy and Berlin and was considering a new franchise centre in the UK.

Last year Team GB won a gold and four silver medals in the sailing competitions held at the Olympic venue.