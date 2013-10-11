Murder probe begins after body found at Boscombe house
- 11 October 2013
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found at a house in Dorset.
Police made the discovery at an address in Gloucester Road, Boscombe, following a call to the emergency services just after 12:30 BST.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene. The man's next of kin have yet to be been informed.
Det Insp Mark Hester said it was "vital anyone with any information contacts us as soon as possible."