Murder probe begins after body found at Boscombe house

A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found at a house in Dorset.

Police made the discovery at an address in Gloucester Road, Boscombe, following a call to the emergency services just after 12:30 BST.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene. The man's next of kin have yet to be been informed.

Det Insp Mark Hester said it was "vital anyone with any information contacts us as soon as possible."