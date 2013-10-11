Bournemouth seafront projects plan unveiled

Image caption The proposals include the redevelopment of Pier Approach

More than 90 ways of improving Bournemouth's seafront over the next 20 years have been identified.

The proposals for the area from Alum Chine to Southbourne follow a year-long consultation with a range of groups and organisations.

Plans include the development of 16 beach huts west of Alum Chine.

Bournemouth Borough Council said the strategy would help "secure and grow" the resort's £462m tourism sector. The plans will be discussed next week.

Included in the proposals is the redevelopment of Pier Approach, which follows the demolition of the IMAX building, and holiday accommodation at Southbourne, in place of the existing beach huts.

The authority said most of the current seafront infrastructure dated back between 50 and 100 years and was "designed to meet visitor needs and expectations of earlier generations".

Some aspects of the proposals are expected to be delivered by the council, but many will be achieved through private sector investments and partnership, the authority added.

The plans will be discussed at a council cabinet meeting on 16 October.