In pictures: Sherborne's Pack Monday Fair

Thousands of people visit Sherborne's annual Pack Monday Fair, an event which dates back to medieval times.

    Old Michaelmas Day, which falls on 10 October, traditionally marks the feast of St Michael the Archangel and is associated with the beginning of autumn. In medieval times, it was also the time of year when agreements were made between farmers and farm labourers.

    Known in other parts of the country as Mop Fairs or Hiring Fairs, the annual gathering in Sherborne came to be known as a Pack Fair, which is thought to have come from the word pact.

    Although no longer an agricultural fair, the street market is still a major event in the town when four of the its main streets are filled with hundreds of street traders and food stalls all day and night.

    The Pack Monday fair runs from midnight on the Sunday before and begins with a procession through the town by "Teddy Roe's Band", a group of locals making as much noise as possible by blowing horns and whistles. That opening dates from 1490 when repair work to Sherborne Abbey was completed, overseen by foreman Teddy Roe, after it was damaged by fire.