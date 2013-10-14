Boscombe death linked to fatal car crash in Trowbridge

Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A350 in Wiltshire

The death of a man in Dorset has been linked with a fatal crash in Wiltshire.

Detectives discovered the body of 42-year-old Ibrahim Youseuf at a building in Gloucester Road, Boscombe just after 12:30 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police are now linking his death to a fatal road crash on the A350 in Trowbridge, Wiltshire six hours before, in which a man known to Mr Youseuf died.

The force is appealing for witnesses to an argument in Gloucester Road on Thursday between 20:00 and 20:30.

An inquest will be held on Tuesday.

Dorset Police visited the address on Gloucester Road following a request by Wiltshire Police, though neither force expected to find a dead body.

A murder investigation was launched into the death of Mr Youseuf, who owned the Five Star Car Wash on that road.

Det Insp Marcus Hester said details of the driver who died in the road crash in Wiltshire at around 06:20 on Friday were "currently unknown", but that the deceased men were "known to each other".