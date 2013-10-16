Owner hurt and dog dies after being struck by cars on A350

A woman has been struck by a car after going to the aid of her dog which had been hit by another car in Dorset.

The terrier and its owner were hit on the A350 at Charlton Marshall, near Blandford, on Tuesday. Dorset Police said neither of the cars had stopped.

The 39-year-old woman from Blandford was treated in hospital for minor injuries. The dog died.

A police spokesman said the drivers may not be aware they were involved in the collisions outside the Charlton Inn.