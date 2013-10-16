Boscombe murder linked to Trowbridge fatal car crash

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The car driver and suspected killer has not yet been named

The victim of a fatal car crash had murdered a man a few hours earlier, police have confirmed.

Detectives investigating the death of Ibrahim Youseuf in Boscombe, Dorset, say there is forensic evidence linking it to the crash in Wiltshire.

The collision on the A350 in Trowbridge at 06:20 BST on Friday killed a man known to Mr Youseuf.

Mr Youseuf, who owned a nearby car wash, was found on Friday at a building in Gloucester Road at 12:30 BST.

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned. It confirmed he died from stab wounds and head injuries.

The car driver has not yet been named.

Image caption The car driver died in a crash on the A350 in Wiltshire

Det Insp Marcus Hester from Dorset Police said: "We can confirm the car driver was involved in the attack on Mr Youseuf.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with his murder.

"But, we are appealing for witnesses, specifically around last Thursday evening between 20:00 and 20:30 BST, when we are aware an argument took place in the flat within the premises in Gloucester Road.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who can give us information about Mr Youseuf himself. His interaction with people, his friends, his employees and how he ran his business."

Mr Youseuf owned the Five Star Car Wash in Gloucester Road.