Dorset Police to recruit 16 constables

Recruitment is due to open for new police officers in Dorset following a four year freeze.

External appointments were stopped in September 2009.

The force said it was expecting a "high level of interest" from people looking to fill the 16 new posts which come with a starting salary of £19,000.

Recruitment is due to open at 09:30 BST on 30 October for seven days with an online pre-assessment tool used to select candidates.

The new officers will start training early next year, and there are plans to take on a further 16 officers in 2015.