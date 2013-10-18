Bournemouth seafront projects plan approved

Image caption The proposals include the redevelopment of Pier Approach

A major project to spruce up Bournemouth's seafront has been approved by borough councillors.

The strategy involves 90 ways of regenerating the area from Alum Chine to Southbourne over the next 20 years.

These include the development of 16 beach huts west of Alum Chine.

The decision by Bournemouth Borough Council follows a year-long consultation with a range of groups and organisations. It is looking for private investors.

Also included in the plans is the redevelopment of Pier Approach, which follows the demolition of the IMAX building, and holiday accommodation at Southbourne, in place of the existing beach huts.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to help "secure and grow" the resort's £462m tourism sector.

The authority, which is investing £90m, said most of the current seafront infrastructure dated back between 50 and 100 years and was "designed to meet visitor needs and expectations of earlier generations".