A35 part-closed as lorry overturns in high winds

A lorry has been blown over by high winds, forcing the partial closure of one of Dorset's main road routes.

The HGV overturned on the eastbound carriageway of the A35 between Bridport and Dorchester just before 07:00 BST.

No-one was injured but a 13-mile stretch of the eastbound carriageway was closed until 13:00 BST between Mitsubishi roundabout in Bridport and Monkey's Jump at Poundbury.

Traffic was diverted via the A3066 to Crewkerne and A356 to Dorchester.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "We thank drivers for their patience as delays will occur while the vehicle is removed.

"Given the current weather conditions, we urge all drivers to take care."