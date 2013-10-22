Motorcyclist dies in lorry crash at Gravel Hill, Poole

From the section

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a lorry on a busy Dorset commuter route.

The crash happened on Gravel Hill between Poole and Wimborne shortly before 08:00 BST.

A Borough of Poole Council spokeswoman confirmed the motorcyclist had died in the incident.

The road from the Dunyeats Road roundabout towards the A341 junction has reopened following police investigation work.