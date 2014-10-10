Image copyright dorset police Image caption Faleh Ghazi Albasman was staying with his daughter when he killed her

A man who stabbed his daughter to death after she "disrespected" him by talking on her mobile phone has been detained indefinitely.

Kuwaiti student Mashael Albasman, 24, was found dead with 13 stab wounds in her Bournemouth flat on 30 March.

Faleh Ghazi Albasman, 59, claimed it was an "honour killing" but psychiatrists found he had paranoid psychosis.

He admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was sentenced to a hospital order at Winchester Crown Court and will be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act until he is considered fit for release.

The court heard Mashael had come to Bournemouth from Kuwait in order to study English in November 2013.

Her father had accompanied her as a chaperone and was staying in the flat on St Michael's Road with Mashael when he killed her.

'Outburst of aggression'

A post mortem examination found wounds were inflicted to her neck, shoulder and back from behind and she had made no attempt to defend herself.

Albasman then stabbed himself in the stomach and neck before going to the nearby Manchester Hotel where he told staff to call the police.

He told an Arabic speaking doctor at Southampton General Hospital who treated his wounds: "I finished her... it's about honour."

"She talked on the phone and didn't respect me. It was meant to be... an honour killing," Albasman later told police.

Psychiatric reports following Albasman's arrest found he suffered a brain injury in the 1970s which left him in a coma for a month.

Doctors concluded it led to him suffering from an "abnormality in mental function" which led to a "fatal outburst of aggression" after misinterpreting his daughter's actions after a build up of tension between them.

The court heard members of Mashael's family had described her as "reserved, but unhappy and shy".

They said she was "distressed and embarrassed" by her father's behaviour during their time in Bournemouth, when he would regularly accompany her to college.

Justice Nigel Teare said a prison sentence was "not appropriate" before detaining Albasman indefinitely.