Durdle Door light show: Man dies after ambulance route blocked

Image copyright Stephen Banks Image caption The man collapsed during a light show at the famous landmark Durdle Door

An ambulance was unable to get near the scene of an emergency because cars belonging to spectators at a light show blocked the route.

Emergency crews were trying to get to a man who had had a suspected heart attack at Thursday's event at Durdle Door on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

They had to cover part of the journey on foot before making their way down to the beach, said Dorset Police.

The man was treated at the scene then flown to hospital, but he died.

The Society of Light and Lighting, which organised the event, said: "The degree of local interest caught everyone by surprise. We simply did not anticipate projecting light on to the coast would be an event that people wanted to view."

'Unprecedented traffic'

Roads around the Lulworth Estate were in gridlock as thousands of people headed to the coast to watch the display as part of The Night of Heritage Light involving 10 Unesco World Heritage Sites across the UK and Ireland.

South Western Ambulance said a first responder had provided treatment to the man before the crew, who had to abandon their ambulance a mile-and-a-half (2.4km) away, arrived

A coastguard helicopter was called in to fly the man to hospital.

Image caption The man was flown by helicopter to hospital in Dorchester

Staff from the estate helped steward parking when visitor numbers began to swell.

Chairman James Weld said the licence for the illumination of Durdle Door had been granted on the basis that it was an unpublicised event.

"Following promotion by the organisers... unexpected numbers of visitors arrived on-site at Durdle Door.

"This resulted in irresponsible parking by visitors along both sides of a minor public road causing unprecedented traffic congestion and preventing traffic flow."

A guide to viewing the illumination appeared in the Bournemouth Echo.

On Thursday, lighting designer Michael Grubb was asked about the public viewing the display on BBC Radio Solent.

He said: "Obviously we can't stop people coming down and people are welcome. We haven't really encouraged it... obviously people's safety - they need to be aware we are working at night, you are on a clifftop and all those things."