Listed Charminster bridge rebuilt to prevent flooding

Image copyright Dorset County Council Image caption The cost of replacing the bridge was shared between Dorset County Council and the Environment Agency

A listed bridge, blamed for the flooding of a Dorset church last year, has opened after being rebuilt.

English Heritage gave permission for work to be done on the 16th Century Charminster bridge, near Dorchester, after serious flooding in January 2014.

Damage estimated to be about £50,000 was caused to St Mary the Virgin church and nearby homes.

The bridge's original stones were used to enlarge its arches to improve the flow of the River Cerne beneath.

Access through the village has been off limits for five months because of the work, which cost about £260,000.

Image copyright Susan Pearson Image caption The low arches of the 16th Century bridge dams the flowing river water during heavy rainfall

Dorset County Council has worked with the Environment Agency and English Heritage on the project.

Jill Haynes, councillor for three valleys, said: "I am very impressed with the work that's been done. The bridge looks great, using stone from the original structure."

Additional flood prevention works are due to be carried out over the next few months, the Environment Agency said.

Records show the 16th Century stone bridge was rebuilt in the early 19th Century and at least one side of it was rebuilt in 1933.