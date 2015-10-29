Dorset

Bournemouth machete attack suspect charged

Beaufort Road, Bournemouth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked at a house in Beaufort Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a suspected machete attack in Bournemouth.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked at about 03:15 GMT on Sunday at a house in Beaufort Road.

He was taken to hospital following the attack with serious neck injuries but his condition is not known.

A 52-year-old from West Drayton in Hillingdon, west London, has been charged with attempted murder and is due before Bournemouth magistrates.

A 50-year-old woman from Bournemouth has also been arrested in connection with the attack and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

