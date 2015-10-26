Charmouth helicopter rescue for family cut off by tide

Image copyright Trevor Littlewood Image caption The helicopter managed to locate and airlift the family to safety before darkness fell

A family had to be airlifted to safety after being cut off by the tide on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The man, woman and 16-year-old boy were cut off about half a mile from Charmouth shortly before 16:00 GMT.

Lyme Regis Coastguard, the RNLI inshore lifeboat and the Portland rescue helicopter were called to locate and rescue the stricken family, who were winched to safety by the aircraft.

The three were returned to shore uninjured, coastguards said.

An RNLI spokesman said the three had become stranded while walking towards Charmouth from the direction of Golden Cap.

A member of the lifeboat crew, Tom Crabbe, swam 200m (656ft) ashore to help them before they were airlifted, half an hour before high tide.

Lifeboat helmsman Murray Saunders said: "Because of the pitching swell, we would not have been able to get the three people off the beach safely so it was necessary to call for the coastguard helicopter."