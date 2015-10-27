Poole's busy Gravel Hill to close for three months

Image copyright Google Image caption Gravel Hill is one of Poole's busiest roads

A busy road linking the A31 in Dorset to Poole town centre is to close for three months to allow work to prevent the collapse of an embankment.

Eight months of work is due to begin on the A349 Gravel Hill, one of area's busiest roads, from summer 2016.

Borough of Poole council said a complete closure was necessary for part of the period but it hoped to maintain access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents are being asked to give their views on the proposed £4.3m scheme.

During the majority of the works, between Queen Anne Drive and Dunyeats Road, the road will be closed in one direction and a diversion put in place.

Borough of Poole engineering manager John Rice said: "We are aware that the Gravel Hill embankment has deteriorated over recent years despite regular maintenance.

"We are constantly assessing the embankment to ensure it is safe but, if we don't carry out the works, the embankment will at some point fail, resulting in this busy road being closed."

The scheme is also aimed at improving traffic flows and routes for pedestrians and cyclists.