Poole's Sir Anthony Caro sculpture awarded lottery cash

Image copyright Julian Osley Image caption The 35ft abstract sculpture was given to Poole by the British sculptor 1991

Funding support has been secured for a seaside sculpture by British sculptor, Sir Anthony Caro in Dorset.

Borough of Poole Museum Service has been given £44,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to conserve the 'Sea Music' sculpture on Poole Quay.

Plans include changing the colour of the artwork's viewing platform metalwork from blue to silver.

It was given to Poole by the British sculptor in 1991 - he died in 2013 of a heart attack at the age of 89.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Anthony was widely regarded as the greatest British sculptor of his generation

The museum said before Caro died, he "specified some changes to the painting of Sea Music, including changing the colour".

Nerys Watts, head of the fund in the South West, said: "It's an internationally important landmark.

"This project will not only preserve it but also help people learn about its history, and the story of Anthony Caro himself."

The project also includes an exhibition of Caro's musical sculptures at Poole Museum.